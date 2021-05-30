ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
French soft wheat, barley ratings rise

Reuters 30 May 2021

PARIS: The condition of French soft wheat and barley crops improved in the week to May 24, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, in another sign that rainfall this month has alleviated dryness from earlier in spring.

An estimated 80% of French soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, up from 79% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said.

The state of soft wheat, the main cereal crop in the European Union’s biggest grain producer, had already stabilised in early May after declining sharply last month during dry, cold spells.

For winter barley, the good/excellent score rose by 2 points to 77% while the spring barley rating edged up by 1 point to 85%.

While frequent showers this month have brought beneficial moisture to crops, persistent cool temperatures have slowed crop growth and raised the possibility of a late harvest.

For soft wheat, 47% of crops had reached the heading stage, well below 94% a year ago, FranceAgriMer estimated.

For winter barley, usually the first major cereal to be harvested in France at the start of summer, the heading stage was showing a five-day lag compared with the average of the past five years, the office said.

Warmer weather from the middle of this week, however, could boost crop development. For recently sown grain maize, the good/excellent rating declined to 91% from 93% but remained above a year-ago score of 83%, FranceAgriMer said.

Wheat barley wheat prices wheat rates

