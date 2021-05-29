Record production of wheat to benefit country, says Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam says the record production of wheat, rice, and maize has been witnessed this year.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he said that the production of the wheat crop has been increased by 27.3 million tons, which is two million tons more than the previous year.

The Minister said the increase in production is due to the adoption of different initiatives of the government. He said certified seeds were used that helped in achieving record wheat production.

The minister was of the view that the said improvement in the wheat production will provide benefit to the farmers, common man and the country as well.

He said the production of rice remained 8.41 million ton, whereas, an increase of 11pc has been witnessed in the exports of rice.

Syed Fakhar Imam said an upward trend in the export of mangoes, citrus and potato was also witnessed due to the farmer friendly steps taken by the government.

As per the Ministry of Finance latest Monthly Economic Outlook, the agriculture sector grew by 2.8 percent during FY2021. Crops have witnessed a growth of 2.5percent during FY2021 because of significant growth of 4.7percent in important crops

It said that the outlook of agriculture sector is encouraging on the basis of an uptick in inputs utilization. The production of farm tractors during Jul – Apr FY2021, have significantly increased to 41,327 showing an increase of 65.2 percent.

Whereas, the fertilizers data reveals that during Oct-Mar 2020-21, urea off-take was 3,225 thousand tonnes showing an increase of 12.3 percent while DAP off-take stood 1105 thousand tonnes marked an increase of 2.4 percent over the same time frame of previous year.