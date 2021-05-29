Thalassemia patients: Blood donation camp set up by PHP

FAISALABAD : In the wake of 3rd wave of COVID-19 and acute shortage of Thalassemia baby red cells and Hemophilia baby white cells, SSP patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal established a special Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia needy patients in collaboration with Ali Zaib Foundation at the site PHP Regional office.

While talking to media, SSP said that the Thalassemia patients require blood after every 15 days. The officers/Officials donated blood with religious zeal and zest. The donors said that they are very happy to donate blood.

Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, spokesperson of Patrolling police told that almost 60 patrolling officers done their screening and about 50 donated blood after their clearance of all tests.

SSP Patrolling further showed his commitments to donate more blood after regular intervals for the healthy wellbeing of Thalassemia Needy Patients. He appreciated the efforts of In-charge Mobile education for better coordination to establish Blood Donation Camp. Mirza Ilyas Baig, spokesperson of Ali zaib Foundation also lauded the contribution of Punjab Highway Patrolling police for contributing such a big blood donation.-PR

