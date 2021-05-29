Dacoits' hideouts destroyed in Shikarpur operation

SHIKARPUR: The anti-bandits operation in Shikarpur is underway and the police have burnt down 200 safe havens of dacoits. Reportedly, the law enforcement authorities on Friday continued their operation against dacoits in Garhi Teghu and the Katcha area of Khanpur. As many as 200 shelter places belonging to bandits were burnt down.

The police have set up their check posts in the troubled areas. The authorities have placed the entire area under curfew for the sixth consecutive day. Residents, who have been advised to stay indoors, chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and Sindh police.

Commandoes who were called from Karachi have also been participating in the operation. Armored Personnel Carriers were also dispatched to the area. Police have taken all riverine areas under control. Dacoits who used to occupy this land illegally and harvest their crops, the police have almost cleared this land.

On Thursday, the federal and Sindh governments decided to work in unison to restore peace and security in the province in the wake of fierce attack by bandits on police personnel in the Katcha area.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Thursday to deliberate on the security situation on the orders of Prime Minster Imran Khan in the aftermath of Sindh police's ongoing operation against the bandits in the riverine area.

The interior minister also offered the CM of federal government's help saying Rangers were at their disposal, in case the Sindh government wanted their help in the operation.

Murad told the interior minister that the provincial government needed some sophisticated equipment for the operation and the interior ministry could help Sindh in this regard. Rashid assured him of ministry's full cooperation for the restoration of peace in the province. CM Murad was certain that soon the Katcha area would be purged of the bandits.

