ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dacoits' hideouts destroyed in Shikarpur operation

NNI 29 May 2021

SHIKARPUR: The anti-bandits operation in Shikarpur is underway and the police have burnt down 200 safe havens of dacoits. Reportedly, the law enforcement authorities on Friday continued their operation against dacoits in Garhi Teghu and the Katcha area of Khanpur. As many as 200 shelter places belonging to bandits were burnt down.

The police have set up their check posts in the troubled areas. The authorities have placed the entire area under curfew for the sixth consecutive day. Residents, who have been advised to stay indoors, chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and Sindh police.

Commandoes who were called from Karachi have also been participating in the operation. Armored Personnel Carriers were also dispatched to the area. Police have taken all riverine areas under control. Dacoits who used to occupy this land illegally and harvest their crops, the police have almost cleared this land.

On Thursday, the federal and Sindh governments decided to work in unison to restore peace and security in the province in the wake of fierce attack by bandits on police personnel in the Katcha area.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Thursday to deliberate on the security situation on the orders of Prime Minster Imran Khan in the aftermath of Sindh police's ongoing operation against the bandits in the riverine area.

The interior minister also offered the CM of federal government's help saying Rangers were at their disposal, in case the Sindh government wanted their help in the operation.

Murad told the interior minister that the provincial government needed some sophisticated equipment for the operation and the interior ministry could help Sindh in this regard. Rashid assured him of ministry's full cooperation for the restoration of peace in the province. CM Murad was certain that soon the Katcha area would be purged of the bandits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murad Ali Shah Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sindh police dacoits curfew Imran Khan Sindh governments

Dacoits' hideouts destroyed in Shikarpur operation

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

Razak says export base ‘much too narrow’

Jul ’18 to Dec ’20: Public debt rose by Rs12.5trn, Tarin tells Senate

WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.