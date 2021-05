KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (May 28, 2021).

================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================== As on: 28-05-2021 ================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================== Surmawala Sec. ASDA Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 15,000 324.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 324.42 Y.H. Sec. M. M. M. A. Crescent Steel 50,000 75.50 Khanani Amer Securities M. M. M. A. 100,000 75.44 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 75.46 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 314.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 314.00 JS Global Cap. BIPL Securities MCB Bank Ltd. 50,000 166.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 166.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Sherman Sec. TPL Insurance Ltd. 2,875,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,875,000 14.00 ================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,095,000 ==================================================================================================

