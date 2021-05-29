WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 28, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-May-21 26-May-21 25-May-21 24-May-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108557 0.108133 0.107946 0.107705 Euro 0.844347 0.845473 0.848081 0.845809 Japanese yen 0.00633884 0.00635448 0.00635414 0.00635592 U.K. pound 0.977734 0.97984 0.979125 0.978443 U.S. dollar 0.692201 0.691367 0.691521 0.692605 Algerian dinar 0.00518589 0.00518605 0.00518887 Australian dollar 0.536317 0.538367 0.536136 0.536007 Botswana pula 0.0651361 0.0649885 0.0648647 0.0647586 Brazilian real 0.131017 0.130059 0.130139 Brunei dollar 0.522731 0.521038 0.520521 Canadian dollar 0.570906 0.573543 Chilean peso 0.000944572 0.000940955 0.00095108 0.000966772 Colombian peso 0.000184711 0.000185085 0.000185278 Czech koruna 0.0331879 0.0332196 0.0333279 0.0332567 Danish krone 0.113544 0.1137 0.11405 Indian rupee 0.00952915 0.00949833 0.00950126 Israeli New Shekel 0.213116 0.212925 0.213301 0.212521 Korean won 0.00061881 0.000615753 0.000613268 0.000614611 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30158 2.30072 2.30047 2.30254 Malaysian ringgit 0.167057 0.166933 0.167276 Mauritian rupee 0.0170277 0.0169873 0.0169932 0.0170158 Mexican peso 0.0346991 0.03478 0.0348533 New Zealand dollar 0.503992 0.501725 0.498932 0.496598 Norwegian krone 0.082817 0.083069 0.0831735 Omani rial 1.80026 1.79809 1.79849 1.80131 Peruvian sol 0.18009 0.180601 0.182745 Philippine peso 0.0143798 0.014401 0.0144603 Polish zloty 0.187441 0.18843 0.189204 0.188233 Qatari riyal 0.190165 0.189936 0.189978 0.190276 Russian ruble 0.00942309 0.00940972 0.00942174 0.00941979 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184587 0.184365 0.184406 0.184695 Singapore dollar 0.522731 0.521038 0.520521 South African rand 0.0503903 0.0499631 0.0500026 0.0496153 Swedish krona 0.0833014 0.0834752 0.0836534 0.0833269 Swiss franc 0.770782 0.772779 0.77252 Thai baht 0.0221292 0.0220651 0.0220729 Trinidadian dollar 0.102342 0.102285 0.101993 0.102234 U.A.E. dirham 0.188482 0.188255 0.188297 0.188592 Uruguayan peso 0.0158109 0.0157663 0.0157389 0.0157532 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021