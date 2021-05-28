ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
ASL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.36%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.68%)
DGKC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.67%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.77%)
PAEL 33.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
POWER 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 92.55 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (5.67%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
SNGP 45.79 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (5.26%)
TRG 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.28%)
UNITY 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.25%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.86%)
BR100 5,128 Increased By ▲ 52.35 (1.03%)
BR30 26,805 Increased By ▲ 327.84 (1.24%)
KSE100 47,187 Increased By ▲ 396.07 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,340 Increased By ▲ 202.93 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost

  • The broader market was also aided by an uptick in US shares overnight after data showed an improvement in the labour market.
Reuters 28 May 2021

Australian shares settled more than 1% higher on Friday, posting their best week in seven, as mining and energy stocks tracked an uptick in commodity prices, while strong US data boosted hopes of an economic recovery and lifted sentiment globally.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.2% higher at 7,179.50, a record high, and posting a weekly gain of 2.1%.

Metals and mining stocks jumped 2%, adding 1.6% for the week, as iron ore futures rose after China said it planned to curb steel output to meet its peak carbon emission target.

Rio Tinto and BHP Group rose 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Fortescue Metals, on the other hand, slipped 0.7% after it raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year.

Energy stocks gained 1.7% as oil prices climbed on promising US economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter.

Index heavyweights Santos and Oil Search advanced 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks rose more than 1% with the "Big Four" Australian banks gaining between 1.1% and 1.4%.

The broader market was also aided by an uptick in US shares overnight after data showed an improvement in the labour market.

A separate report by the Commerce Department confirmed that gross domestic product rose at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter, compared with a 4.3% growth in the fourth.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,182.25, with real estate and utilities stocks being the biggest drags on the index.

The biggest loser on the index was Mercury NZ, which fell 5.8% in its worst day since July 9, while Pushpay Holdings slipped 2.9% to NZ$1.690.

Australian shares Commerce Department BHP Group Rio Tinto Ltd Fortescue Metals benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed Index heavyweights Santos

Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters