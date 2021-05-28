Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

(Karachi) Pakistan successfully established minimum nuclear deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region 23 years ago on this day, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Friday as the country is marking the 23rd anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer – the day when Pakistan became a nuclear power.

The DG ISPR said: "23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored the balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence."

"AFs and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true. #YoumeTakbeer," the DG ISPR added.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan successfully carried out five nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan in response to India's nuclear tests.

The nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defense to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defense invincible. As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.