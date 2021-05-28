ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan reports 2482 new Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours

  • The country's Covid positivity rate is 4.80 percent: NCOC
  • Since the Covid outbreak, the most number of cases have been reported in Punjab with 337,775 cases, followed by Sindh with 314,158 infections
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 28 May 2021

(Karachi) At least 67 people died while 2,482 new infections emerged during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Friday.

The country's Covid positivity rate is 4.80 percent. The total number of critically ill patients is 4,132 while the tally of people infected with the disease since the Covid outbreak currently stands at 913,784.

Meanwhile, 51,625 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 2,822 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 87,169 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Since the Covid outbreak, Punjab has reported the highest cases with 337,775 infections, followed by Sindh with 314,158. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 131,411 cases, Islamabad 80,927, Balochistan 24,908, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,545 cases. The tally of coronavirus cases in Azad and Jammu Kashmir stands at 19,060.

Earlier, the coronavirus monitoring body issued new guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus. The forum decided to implement broader lockdowns and restrict the movement of people.

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events, were banned.

Later, the NCOC decided to ease Covid restrictions and allowed markets and shops to remain open till 8 pm.

The NCOC also decided that all inter-provincial, intra-city, and inter-city public transport could resume from May 16. It was further decided to continue running trains with 70 percent occupancy in the country.

The forum also said that normal working hours for offices will resume with the condition of 50 percent work from home to remain in place. The forum further urged the public to ensure vaccine registration from 1166 before visiting vaccination centers.

lockdown deaths positivity rate coronavirus pandemic restrictions tests conducted new infections National Command Operation Centre

