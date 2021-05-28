Sports
Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe
28 May 2021
LOS ANGELES: Nike said Thursday it parted ways with Neymar last year after the superstar Brazil attacker "refused to cooperate in a good faith" as the company investigated an employee's claim that he sexually assaulted her.
The apparel giant said in a statement that its investigation into the alleged 2016 incident -- which was reported to the company in 2018 -- was inconclusive.
But even so "Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee."
