Moeed aims at making IPRI one of the top 10 think tanks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has been ranked first in Pakistan and 74th in the world in the “Best Government-Affiliated Think Tanks” by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf expressed his gratitude and pleasure on the development in a news release.

Dr Moeed said, “I am really happy that the reforms that we undertook in IPRI have demonstrated results and that IPRI is now ranked as top policy think tanks. We aim to bring IPRI in the top ten think tanks in the near future through dedication, hard work, and commitment.”

The TTCSP produces the annual Global Go To Think Tank Index that ranks the world’s leading think tanks in a variety of categories.

IPRI recently underwent reforms under the leadership of National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The international rankings are a testament to the success of reforms undertaken at IPRI. Under the reforms, IPRI aimed at providing policy-relevant research input, a platform for serious dialogue, and exercising a rigorous StratComm approach.

It involved innovating the policy realm with the integration of data analytic and technology.

“It is a humbling moment for IPRI to achieve this great milestone. It reaffirms our belief that great things can happen to Pakistan if we allow young talent, diversity, and innovation to take root within the government. We look forward to making Pakistan proud through IPRI in the years to come,” said Hussain Nadim, Executive Director at IPRI.

The full report by TTCSP can be viewed at its website.