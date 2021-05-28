ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moeed aims at making IPRI one of the top 10 think tanks

APP 28 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has been ranked first in Pakistan and 74th in the world in the “Best Government-Affiliated Think Tanks” by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf expressed his gratitude and pleasure on the development in a news release.

Dr Moeed said, “I am really happy that the reforms that we undertook in IPRI have demonstrated results and that IPRI is now ranked as top policy think tanks. We aim to bring IPRI in the top ten think tanks in the near future through dedication, hard work, and commitment.”

The TTCSP produces the annual Global Go To Think Tank Index that ranks the world’s leading think tanks in a variety of categories.

IPRI recently underwent reforms under the leadership of National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The international rankings are a testament to the success of reforms undertaken at IPRI. Under the reforms, IPRI aimed at providing policy-relevant research input, a platform for serious dialogue, and exercising a rigorous StratComm approach.

It involved innovating the policy realm with the integration of data analytic and technology.

“It is a humbling moment for IPRI to achieve this great milestone. It reaffirms our belief that great things can happen to Pakistan if we allow young talent, diversity, and innovation to take root within the government. We look forward to making Pakistan proud through IPRI in the years to come,” said Hussain Nadim, Executive Director at IPRI.

The full report by TTCSP can be viewed at its website.

Moeed Yusuf IPRI University of Pennsylvania TTCSP Hussain Nadim

Moeed aims at making IPRI one of the top 10 think tanks

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.