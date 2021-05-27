ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

  • Dollar Tree Inc's shares dropped about 7pc, as it forecast freight costs to be up as much as 80 cents per share for the rest of the year, compared with 2020.
Reuters Updated 28 May 2021

Top U.S. dollar stores on Thursday gave tepid full-year profit forecasts, weighed down by higher transportation costs, even as a stimulus check-driven boost in spending helped them post better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Dollar Tree Inc's shares dropped about 7pc, as it forecast freight costs to be up as much as 80 cents per share for the rest of the year, compared with 2020.

Increasing freight costs caused by port congestions and global supply-chain disruptions have dented profit outlooks across industries, including that of apparel sellers Abercrombie & Fitch Co as well as many U.S. packaged goods makers.

"With regards to freight, the market conditions have continued to deteriorate since our update in March," Dollar Tree Chief Financial Officer Kevin Wampler told analysts on a post-earnings call.

The company is also facing wages-related pressure from labor shortages at its stores and distribution centers, Wampler added.

The operator of Family Dollar stores forecast its fiscal 2021 earnings to range between $5.80 per share and $6.05 per share, below Refinitiv IBES estimates of $6.24.

Meanwhile, Dollar General raised its forecast for fiscal 2021 profit to be between $9.50 and $10.20 per share. But analysts' estimate of $9.58 were closer to the low end of the forecast.

Dollar General executives also warned of a hit to its profit margins from higher discounting as well as increased freight and labor costs.

Still both dollar stores' first-quarter results soared past market expectations on increased spending by consumers, armed with stimulus checks, on everything from apparel to home goods.

Dollar General also raised its forecast for full-year sales as the company's efforts in sharpening its focus on the higher-margin non-consumables category paid off. The retailer's shares rose about 2pc.

Dollar U.S. dollar labor shortages Kevin Wampler

Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters