France reports 3,206 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
27 May 2021
PARIS: France reported on Thursday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 124 to 3,206.
The health ministry also reported 142 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals.
