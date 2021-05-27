ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high as supplies shrink

  • July arabica coffee was flat at $1.5570 per lb.
  • July raw sugar rose 2.2% to 17.14 cents per lb, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.
Reuters 27 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2 year high earlier in the session on fears over shrinking supplies and farmer defaults in Brazil, and as export delays in No. 2 producer Colombia also lent support.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was flat at $1.5570 per lb at 1338 GMT, having hit its highest since late 2016 earlier at $1.5720.

Faced with a looming deficit, coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate pre-agreed sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking widespread industry fears over defaults.

As dry weather continues, arabica output in Brazil is expected to shrink this season, while most exportable coffee is not reaching the ports in Colombia as widespread anti-government protests drag on.

July robusta coffee edged up 0.4% to $1,509 a tonne.

"Robusta suppliers have been holding back (sales) despite foreseeably high production as they have been hoping for additional price buoyancy generated by the Arabica market. Their strategy could work," Commerzbank said in a note.

SUGAR

July raw sugar rose 2.2% to 17.14 cents per lb, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.

Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar and ethanol production in the first half of May progressed above expectations, nearing levels seen this time last season when the country had a record sugar crop.

Indian mills have started selling sugar without the support of government subsidies, which could lift exports by 14% to a record 6.5 million tonnes in 2020/21.

August white sugar rose 1.5% to $456.80 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa fell 1.9% to 1,607 pounds per tonne.

September New York cocoa dipped 1% to $2,398 a tonne.

A fifth of cocoa purchases by multinational companies in Ivory Coast must be fulfilled by local firms to improve competition in the world's largest cocoa-exporting economy, according to a government decree.

Arabica coffee cocoa beans sugar price cocoa producer Arabica coffee price Cocoa and coffee sugar import

Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high as supplies shrink

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters