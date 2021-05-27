ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

  • His second tenure was fraught with tension, which came to a head in an unusually fiery press conference in February when he demanded more respect for his team.
  • The one marquee signing the club made in Zidane's second spell was Eden Hazard, who has been unable to shine due to a hapless run with injuries.
Reuters 27 May 2021

Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed.

Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006.

His second tenure was fraught with tension, which came to a head in an unusually fiery press conference in February when he demanded more respect for his team.

Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.

His man management skills excelled last season after the three-month pause in play due to the coronavirus pandemic, when his side overhauled leaders Barcelona to sweep to the title with a stunning 10 consecutive victories.

However, the limits of showing loyalty to a core of experienced players while having little faith in new arrivals became apparent the following season.

Zidane barely gave a rest to his trusted midfield trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos or striker Karim Benzema, while marginalising the likes of right back Alvaro Odriozola, striker Luka Jovic and midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The coach also shunned two exciting homegrown fullbacks in Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi, who were sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan respectively.

Zidane's unswerving loyalty to the old guard seemed at odds with president Florentino Perez's long-term vision for the club, which has led them to sign promising youngsters such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Brahim Diaz rather than ready-made stars.

The one marquee signing the club made in Zidane's second spell was Eden Hazard, who has been unable to shine due to a hapless run with injuries.

Zidane, meanwhile, always resisted talk of a long career as Real coach, saying in December: "I'm never going to be the Alex Ferguson of Madrid. I want to enjoy myself."

A sense that he was no longer enjoying it became clearer as the season dragged on, even as Real clawed their way back into the title race before losing out to Atletico Madrid on the final day and made it to the Champions League semi-finals despite suffering over 60 injuries.

Zidane's iconic status as a Real player and coach meant sacking him was not going to be easy for Perez, but the coach grew ever wearier with every story in the media about his uncertain status and in the end made the decision for the club.

It came as no real surprise given the various hints he had dropped.

"I work my socks off and there comes a point when it's time for a change," he said two weeks ago.

"But not just for me, for the players and the club, for everyone."

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Champions League La Liga Champions

Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters