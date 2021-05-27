ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
CPEC fits perfectly with Pakistan’s geo-economic paradigm, says NSA Yusuf

  • NSA says Pakistan and China are moving in the same direction and synergizing their efforts to achieve the goal of peace and development in the region
  • Chinese Ambassador Rong vows to continue building on the strong and long-lasting partnership between Pakistan and China
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 May 2021

(Karachi) National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fits perfectly with Pakistan’s geo-economic paradigm that is now the vision of the government.

Moeed Yusuf said this during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad on Thursday. Both sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

NSA Yusuf stated that CPEC is a flagship project and its success is of key importance for both countries.

He added that Pakistan and China had always enjoyed strong and close ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Yusuf maintained that Pakistan and China have come even closer recently and are strategically aligned on the vision of growth and prosperity in the region. “Pakistan and China are moving in the same direction and synergizing their efforts to achieve the goal of peace and development in the region”, the NSA added.

On this occasion, Ambassador Rong also vowed to continue building on the strong and long-lasting partnership between the two countries. He appreciated ongoing efforts to constantly improve the Pakistan-China relationship.

Earlier, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC is one of the pioneering projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and has made major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports, and industrial parks.

He said the BRI is an open international economic cooperation initiative with the objective of enhancing regional connectivity and achieving common development.

CPEC is a mega infrastructure project worth billions of dollars that is under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. The project is intended to rapidly upgrade the country's required infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones.

