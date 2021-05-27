ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Four men accused of gang-raping woman near Multan

  • Victim's family says accused tortured the groom and fled with five-tola gold and Rs125,000 cash * Medical report has confirmed the bride was sexually abused * Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the police
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 May 2021

(Karachi) Four men have been accused of gang-raping a woman in front of her husband in Shujabad, 45 kilometres away from Multan District, reported Samaa TV on Thursday.

According to details, at around 3 am on Wednesday morning, four unidentified armed men barged into the house and held the family hostage at gunpoint. Three of the suspects were in police uniform.

The family said the accused then knocked at the door of the couple’s room. When Latif opened the door, the robbers tortured him and sexually abused the bride, they lamented.

Later, they said the suspects made off with five-tola gold and Rs125,000 cash.

After the incident, police shifted the couple to the hospital where the medical report confirmed the rape. A first information report of the incident has been registered at the City police station.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

Earlier on September 9, 2020, a woman was gang-raped during a robbery bid in Gujjarpura along the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Police said the victim was travelling with her children in a car when the vehicle stalled due to lack of petrol. She called a relative and sent him her location on the Motorway. When the relative arrived at the location, he saw the victim driving the car towards them with broken window panes.

The woman told police that she was waiting for the family to arrive to pick her and the children when two armed assailants, identified as Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga, attacked her.

One suspect hit the car with clubs and the other held them hostage at gunpoint. The attackers then took her and the children to a nearby forested area where they gang-raped her. Later on, they robbed her of valuables and left her stranded.

Later, police arrested both the suspects and initiated legal proceedings against them. The case went on trial in an anti-terrorism court. After, analyzing the statements of the victim and witnesses, the court awarded death sentences to both accused.

FIR registered tragic incident robbery gang rape newly married woman Shujabad tehsil unidentified men Punjab CM takes notice report sought medical report rape confirmed

