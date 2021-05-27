Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is committed to beat climate change and is taking concrete measures to reverse its effects.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program in Haripur on Thursday, Imran said Pakistan will be hosting the “World Environment Day” on June 5 which shows the government's dedication to addressing the challenges of climate change.

He said it is a great honor for Pakistan as it is counted amongst the few countries which are taking serious measures to cope with the challenge of global warming.

"We remain dedicated to the cause and are trying to improve the environment in different ways," the PM maintained.

He highlighted that the government's steps to address the issue of climate change are not for show but to build a better country for our future generations.

He said that Pakistan is amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. He mentioned that the melting of glaciers at a rapid pace poses a challenge to Pakistan. "The water in our rivers comes from glaciers. And if the rate at which they are melting continues, we will have to face many issues," he stated.

Imran Khan said, "Our efforts are aimed towards providing a better and secure future to our coming generations."

Imran Khan said the government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks' establishment, and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective. "These projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism."

The prime minister said that Pakistan is trying to reverse the effects of climate change with the cooperation of all stakeholders.