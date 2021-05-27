Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan vaccinated close to 300,000 people against Covid-19 during the last 24 hours as it deepens its resolve to fight the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 294,364 people were administered the vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted. So far, 6,424,873 people have been inoculated in Pakistan.

Today, the registration process for the coronavirus vaccine for people aged 19 and above has begun as well. Pakistan will now be able to administer the vaccine to its entire population that has been deemed appropriate for a jab by health experts.

A senior official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that there were 100 million people over the age of 18 years in Pakistan. “We are targeting 70 million for vaccination to achieve herd immunity,” the official of the NIH was quoted as saying on the Dawn.com website.

During the last 24 hours, 2,726 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported across the country. The national tally has reached 911,302 while the death toll stands at 20,540. The national positivity ratio is 4.34%.