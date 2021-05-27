ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Argentina hammers out plan for hosting all Copa America games

  • CONMEBOL representatives have been inspecting Argentine stadiums that could host games originally set to take place in Colombia, including the July 10 final.
AFP 27 May 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina on Wednesday presented to South America's football federation CONMEBOL its "strict protocol" to host all of the Copa America 2021 games, as the country suffers its worst moment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and CONMEBOL's Alejandro Dominguez studied logistics and organizational challenges -- including the preparation of additional stadiums -- and "everything related to the sanitary protocols," a statement from the football federation read.

On May 20 CONMEBOL rejected a plea by Colombia to postpone the June 13-July 10 tournament that it was to share with Argentina.

Copa America was due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colombia is in the midst of a wave of protests and social unrest that has resulted in 44 deaths. Covid-19 cases have also shot up in the last few weeks.

CONMEBOL representatives have been inspecting Argentine stadiums that could host games originally set to take place in Colombia, including the July 10 final.

With just three weeks to go before kickoff officials are still considering whether Argentina has the proper sanitary conditions to host the tournament.

In Argentina, population 45 million, there have been more than 3.6 million novel coronavirus infections and more than 75,500 virus deaths.

The Fernandez administration is betting that the nine day lockdown that began on May 22 will flatten the curve of infections ahead of the sports event.

