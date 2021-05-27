ANL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
Interior ministry to provide complete assistance to Sindh, Rashid assures CM Shah

  • Sindh government can seek Rangers' assistance whenever it wants, Rashid told the CM
  • Not visiting Sindh to intervene in the affairs of the province, the interior minister said
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 May 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met on Thursday Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his visit to the province on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interior Ministry Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar, among others, also attended the meeting. The two discussed the law and order situation in the province including the Shikarpur district operation. The interior minister assured the CM that the ministry will provide complete assistance in its operation against bandits, adding that Sindh can also seek Rangers' assistance whenever it wants.

The CM told Rashid that the province requires sensitive equipment to carry out operations and would like the interior ministry's help in getting it.

Earlier, Rashid also visited the Sindh Rangers Headquarters and discussed the law and order situation with DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry.

Ahead of his visit, the interior minister had made it clear that he was not visiting Sindh to intervene in the affairs of the province. He further said that he was in Sindh only to meet people, listen to them, prepare a report and present it to the premier.

Rashid's visit comes following the Shikarpur district operation in which two policemen, along with others, were killed while seven policemen, including two SHOs, were injured.

