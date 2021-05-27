ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Indian priests pray for mercy from coronavirus 'Goddess'

8 "Even doctors are unable to deal with the enormity of the situation. So, we turn to faith and God as a last resort," Anandbharathi said.
AFP 27 May 2021

COIMBATORE: Hindu priests at an Indian temple are saying daily prayers to two coronavirus goddesses in an effort to tame the pandemic as the country battles a new infection surge.

Two "Corona Devi" idols have been set up in the southern city of Coimbatore, badly hit in an outbreak that has killed 100,000 people nationwide in the past four weeks.

The Kamatchipuri Adhinam temple is closed to worshippers because of the city's high infection rates but priests are paying tribute in front of the goddesses, one made of sandalwood and the other from stone. They leave food and other offerings, chant prayers urging an end to the pandemic and bathe the idols in turmeric water and milk.

"We have had similar temples for smallpox, chicken pox and plague in the past," said temple manager Anandbharathi K.

"We are worshipping the virus in the form of a Goddess and praying to her every day to reduce the impacts of this disease," he added.

While case numbers are easing in much of India, the country of 1.3 billion people has been shocked by the severity of the latest wave of the pandemic, which overwhelmed hospitals and led to critical shortages of oxygen and medicines.

"Even doctors are unable to deal with the enormity of the situation. So, we turn to faith and God as a last resort," Anandbharathi said.

The priests plan to continue their prayers to the "Corona Devi" idols for another seven weeks.

