PR retrieves land from ‘illegal’ petrol pump in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi division claimed to have retrieved land occupied by a petrol pump at Auto Bhan Road in Hyderabad.

The petrol pump had been illegally built over 1.28 kanals area of Pakistan Railways’ land without any permission or agreement with the department, said the PR officials.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Property and Lands of Karachi division by Railways’ police with support from the district police. Pakistan Railways Police has taken custody of the retrieved land occupied by the illegally-built petrol pump. The Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul directed the officials for further intensifying the anti-encroachment operations so that encroached land in Karachi division be fully retrieved.

