Pakistan

TCL Pakistan launches T-Pro T3 full DC inverter AC

27 May 2021

LAHORE: TCL Pakistan ushered in a new era of smart connectivity with the recent launch of the T–Pro T3 Full DC Inverter Air Conditioner. Connected with IoT WiFi, this technologically advanced AC, with its powerful T3 Compressor, guarantees maximum cooling output even at temperature reaching up to 60 degrees and helps save energy consumption up to 66 percent. The newly launched AC is available nationwide.

Consumers can connect their smart devices via the TCL Home and Google Home app and control the AC seamlessly with voice commands anywhere, anytime.

With its Smart Air Flow system, the AC distributes the air more evenly for both cool and hot air to help avoid direct exposure and maximum efficiency in cooling. TCL Pro’s Anti - Bacterial filter removes 99 percent airborne bacteria from the dust particles in the air which ensures that your family breathes in a healthy and safe environment.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TCL Pakistan launches T-Pro T3 full DC inverter AC

