Chinese company to create 20,000 jobs: Asim Bajwa

APP 27 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Challenge Fashion Group, a Chinese company has vowed to expand its business under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan which would create over 20,000 jobs for locals, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) said on Wednesday.

He said the Chinese investor had already established a textile factory in Lahore which was a huge export oriented unit. In his tweet, the chairman said the textile factory being run by the Chinese Challenge Fashion Group had produced over 5000 jobs for local people.

During his visit to the factory in Lahore the other day, Asim Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the unit of international standard, adding that the owner of the company was now keen to establish a separate Special Economic Zone in Pakistan that would be exclusively an export oriented zone and all the goods produced by that SEZ would be exported to other countries.

Asim Bajwa CPEC export China Pakistan Economic Corridor Special Economic Zone Challenge Fashion Group

