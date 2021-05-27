Mahmood Moulvi appointed special assistant to PM

KARACHI: Leading businessman and former chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Mahmood Moulvi has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, said a notification.

Mahmood Moulvi was earlier serving as Advisor of Maritime Affairs. He was also appointed as Senior Vice President of the executive committee of the western Sindh region of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He has thanked Prime Minister Imran Kham and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi for honoring him with the designation of Special Assistant.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qayum Paracha, Chairman REAP has expressed his heartiest congratulations to Mahmood Moulvi, former chairman REAP, for being appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Maritime Affairs.

He said that Mahmood Moulvi has a vast experience in shipping and maritime field. During his tenure as Chairman REAP, he steered REAP in a very positive direction and is pioneer to many projects that were fulfilled and continued later for the betterment of exporters. His dedication and commitment to trade and industry is remarkable.

