ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT Park in Karachi: Centre to arrange $158.5m foreign loan

Recorder Report 27 May 2021

KARACHI: Federal Government will arrange Rs26.5 billion ($158.5 million) foreign loan for the establishment of IT Park in Karachi.

The total cost of the project is Rs31.2 billion, out of which federal government would put in Rs4.72 billion, the official document of the project revealed.

The sponsoring agency of the project is Federal Information Technology Ministry and it has been scheduled to be completed in six years.

The project has been approved due to multiple issues in IT sector: which is lack of infrastructure, appropriate ICT policies, lack of appropriate governance and taxation, issues in retention of qualified manpower and increasing international competition.

It is part of the government strategy to develop IT zones and software parks and to setup purpose-built software technology parks in the major cities of the country to promote efficient and cost-effective collaboration, digitalisation, R&D entrepreneurship and innovation.

The official document pointed out that software companies in Pakistan lack appropriate business space & infrastructure including inadequacy of community facilities. Therefore, it is essential to establish new IT Park buildings to satisfy the needs of software companies and develop IT industry in Pakistan.

According to the document, Government of Pakistan envisages to develop knowledge based economy through value addition, innovation and technology adoption and wants investment in the determinants of national competitiveness especially skill development, information and communication technologies.

Document stated that Korean consultant and Pakistan Software Export Board conducted feasibility study for IT Park in Karachi including detailed survey for demand analysis of IT Park in the city.

The report suggested that there is phenomenal growth of IT Parks worldwide, which is driven mainly from the fact that technology has become very pertinent for economic development as it offers a powerful competitive advantage, besides, small and medium size enterprises are playing increasingly important role in technological advancement, innovation, employment generation and economic growth worldwide and increasing growth of advanced knowledge-based SMEs offer high potential growth.

As part of feasibility study, consultations with stakeholders highlighted shortage of workspace, insufficient infrastructure, lack of community facilities within office premises and difficulties in sharing benefits because of lack of cluster approach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Technology Federal Government IT industry IT Park

IT Park in Karachi: Centre to arrange $158.5m foreign loan

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.