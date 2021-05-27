Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 80,191 tonnes of cargo comprising 61,641 tonnes of import cargo and 18,550 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday (26-052021).

The total import cargo of 61,641 comprised of 23,062 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,151 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 250 tonnes of Canola, 7,878 tonnes of DAP and 19,300 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,550 tonnes comprised of 3,971 tonnes of containerised cargo, 2,690 tonnes of Cement, 5,939 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as 1960 containers were handled out of which 1487 were of imports and 473 were of exports. 1487 import containers comprised of 617 of 20s and 430 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 5 of 40s. Export containers 473 comprised of 117 of 20s and 42 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 270 of 20s and 01 of 40s.

There were 06 ships namely X-Press Bardsey, Navios Sagittarius, M.T. Karachi, Marianne Danica, Kota Nilam and You & Island have berth at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were 07 Bulk Courageous, M.T Lahore, Xin Qing Dao, Anka Sky, Msc Samu, Ivy Ocean and Marianne Danica have sailed out from Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were 07 ships Hyundai Jakarta, Teera BHUM, Navig8 Sceptrum, Cosco Europe, Grace, Pacific Sophi and OOCL Guangzhou sailed off from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There are 13 ships namely Lefkara, Stream Pacific, Magic Victoria, Orea Container, Merry Star Container, APJ Shirin Unity Discovery, Bernadette Container, Independent Spirt Container, Kota Lumba, Bijing, Guenther Schultte and Ken Sea were expected on 26-05-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Gas oil, Chemicals and Palm oil, out of them, four more ships, Bum Shin, Fortitude, Maersk Brooklyn and Maersk Denver are expected to sail from LCT, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo volume of 158,220 tonnes, comprising 124,970 tonnes imports cargo and 33,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,500 Containers (2,750 TEUs imports and 1,750 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMB Chikko, Falcon Marangas Tory carrying Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday (today), 26th May-2021, while two more ships, Express Rome and Marathopolis with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 26th May 2021.

