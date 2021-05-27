‘Palestinian relief consortium’ suggested

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice-chancellor Professor Javed Akram in a meeting with ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie has proposed formation of a “Palestine Relief Consortium” to help the Palestinians. The proposed consortium will comprise representatives of Palestinian embassy, the University of Health Sciences, the Edhi Foundation and the Pak Red Crescent.

The Palestinian ambassador expressed gratitude for the unflinching support of the Pakistan government and its people to condemn Israeli atrocities carried out against unarmed Palestinians.

Prof. Javed Akram said they cannot leave our Palestinian brothers alone in this difficult time.

