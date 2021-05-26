World
Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds
- Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.
26 May 2021
MANILA: The Philippines will allow the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said, widening the number of people in the country that will be protected against the virus.
"Within the week, we will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorisation of Pfizer and we will be able to use it in children 12-15 year olds," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte late on Wednesday.
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.
SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection
Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds
Pakistan opens vaccination for ages 19, above
U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT
Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan
BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets
PSX records highest daily volume in history
‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved
Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad
Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again
Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio
Read more stories
Comments