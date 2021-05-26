CPEC is a flagship project, no compromise on it: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project that could not be compromised where Pakistan and China relations have always been strong and cordial.

He made these remarks during Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong's call on him here, said a news release.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan and China shared a common vision of development and prosperity in the region and were striving for peace and development in the region.

The National Security Advisor said CPEC was in line with Pakistan's geo-economic vision.

Ambassador Nong Rong expressed satisfaction over the strong and lasting partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts made by the two countries to improve relations.