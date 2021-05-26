Pakistan
Shahzad Akbar denies meeting with Jahangir Tareen
26 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar Wednesday denied media reports of meeting with Jahangir Tareen.
In a tweet he said that Barrister Ali Zafar has already denied any report being associated with him on issue of pending Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation.
Criminal investigations are the sole prerogative of investigative agencies, he added.
He further said that the PTI government believes in independence of institutions, rule of law and accountability and Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to the process of accountability and justice is unshakable.
