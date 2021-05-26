ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 3-5 cents, soybeans down 3-6 cents, corn mixed

  • CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 5-1/4 cents lower at $6.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $6.01-1/4 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was last 1-1/4 cents lower at $6.81-1/2 per bushel.
Reuters Updated 26 May 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday.

WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Follow-through selling expected in wheat, which has posted seven straight days of declines. Most-active soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since April 15 on Tuesday.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 5-1/4 cents lower at $6.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $6.01-1/4 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was last 1-1/4 cents lower at $6.81-1/2 per bushel.

CORN - Mixed, down 4 to up 4 cents per bushel

Nearby corn futures firming on technical buying and bargain hunting after most-active contract plunged 5.6% to its lowest since April 22 on Tuesday.

But new-crop contracts under pressure from forecasts for good crop weather expected in US Midwest.

Benchmark CBOT July corn futures found support overnight at Tuesday's low of $6.17-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT July corn was last 3-1/4 cents higher at $6.23-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 6 cents per bushel

Long liquidation by investment funds pressures soybeans, which have fallen for six days in a row and hit their lowest since April 30 overnight.

Technical support noted at the benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract's 40-day moving average overnight. The contract has not dipped below that technical benchmark since April 14.

CBOT July soybeans were last down 3-1/2 cents at $15.08-1/4 per bushel.

