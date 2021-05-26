ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee hits new four-year high

  • July arabica coffee rose 2.3% to $1.5385 per lb
  • July raw sugar fell 1.5% to 16.78 cents per lb, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.
Reuters 26 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee hit a new four year high on Wednesday amid worries over shrinking supplies in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar futures fell, heading back towards a one month low.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose 2.3% to $1.5385 per lb at 1333 GMT, having hit a four-year high of $1.5675 earlier in the session.

Brazilian coffee trader Comexim said not much rainfall is forecast for the next seven days in Brazil's coffee growing regions, exacerbating fears over a looming deficit.

Coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate their sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking industry fear over widespread defaults.

Colombia, the world's No. 2 arabica producer, has reached "pre-agreements" with major unions and student groups that the government hopes will end a month of widespread protests that are disrupting exports.

July robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $1,495 a tonne.

SUGAR

July raw sugar fell 1.5% to 16.78 cents per lb, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.

Dealers said raw sugar remains relatively well supplied and there is little reason for prices to rally significantly. They added the past two weeks of rains in Brazil's sugar growing areas should relieve some of the soil dryness.

Brazil's centre south sugar production fell 4.4% in first half of May to 2.38 million tonnes, industry group Unica said.

France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union should further benefit from high sugar prices and an expected rebound in output in 2021/22 after recording a net profit in the last financial year.

The EU's crop monitoring unit has slightly lowered its estimate of the sugar beet crop yield to 75.5 t/ha from 75.6 t/ha.

August white sugar fell 1.4% to $449.50 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa rose 0.8% to 1,637 pounds per tonne..

September New York cocoa rose 1.2% to $2,408 a tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.963 million tonnes between Oct 1 and May 23, exporters estimated, up 7.9% over the previous season.

Arabica coffee cocoa beans sugar price Arabica coffee prices cocoa producer sugar import

Arabica coffee hits new four-year high

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters