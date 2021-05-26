ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canada's Suncor Energy aims to boost oil output while cutting emissions one-third

  • Fossil fuel companies, and especially producers in Canada's high-carbon oil sands, face growing pressure from investors and lenders to cut emissions.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set a goal of dropping national emissions by 40-45% by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions for the country by 2050.
Reuters 26 May 2021

Canada's second-largest oil producer, Suncor Energy Inc, said on Wednesday that it plans to lift production to a record-high average of 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) over 2021-25, even as it cuts its emissions by more than one-third.

Fossil fuel companies, and especially producers in Canada's high-carbon oil sands, face growing pressure from investors and lenders to cut emissions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set a goal of dropping national emissions by 40-45% by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions for the country by 2050.

Suncor, in a presentation at its annual investor day, said it would cut annual emissions across its operations by 10 million tonnes or 34% by 2030, through using lower carbon power, carbon capture facilities and other initiatives. Its emissions were 29 million tonnes in 2019.

The company plans to lift oil production by debottlenecking, or improving the efficiency of its current facilities, rather than building new projects.

"We will continue to produce oil sands for many decades to come," Chief Executive Mark Little said.

That comment is a huge concern and at odds with a scenario recently laid out by International Energy Agency, said Dale Marshall, national climate program manager at Environmental Defence. The IEA said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal projects if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Suncor said it is also aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company said it would focus its planned C$5 billion ($4.14 billion) annual capital spend through 2025 on reducing costs and improving "carbon competitiveness".

Suncor this month said it would partner with utility ATCO Ltd to develop a clean hydrogen project near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, in one of the most significant steps taken by an oil sands producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

oil producer Suncor Energy Inc Fossil fuel companies carbon power

Canada's Suncor Energy aims to boost oil output while cutting emissions one-third

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters