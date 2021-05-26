Bulls rule PSX for 3rd consecutive day, index gains 511 points to close at 46,812 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 511.65 points, with positive change of 1.11 per cent, closing at 46,812.31 points against 46,300.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,563,360,922 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 677,381,398 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.338 billion against Rs23.505 billion the previous day.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 284 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 707,728,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.28, Hum Network with a volume of 112,493,500 and price per share of Rs6.81 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 45,126,446 and price per share of Rs43.68.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs927.04 per share, closing at Rs16599 Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs138.26, closing at Rs1981.84.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs9350 followed by Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which decreased by Rs20 per share, closing at Rs400.