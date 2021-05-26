Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

Following much hype ahead of its debut, Haval has been forced to cut short its bookings in the country as a global shortage of chips derailed the company’s sales plans in Pakistan.

In an official release, the company said that the bookings have been halted due to a shortage of chips required for contemporary automobiles.

It added that the launch of both SUVs – Haval Jolion and H6 – received an “encouraging response”, and the limited numbers of vehicle that the company had imported been sold out.

Since manufacturing at Haval’s manufacturing plant in China is facing a delay, the company has decided not to take any more bookings as they attempt to fulfil the backlog of orders first.

The global shortage of semiconductor chips has affected the entire automobile industry, and has forced many others to halt manufacturing as well.

Haval stated that it will resume bookings for the SUVs soon without providing a timeline. The statement has also advised customers against giving kind of 'payment instrument' to unauthorized dealers.

The company shared a list of authorized 3S Haval dealerships, which is available on the company’s social media pages.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited enabled the entry of Haval to Pakistan a few months ago. As per the official statement, the rickshaw maker holds the right to manufacture, market, and sell Haval products in the Pakistani market. However, until local production of Haval's SUVs can commence in Pakistan, the company will only sell CBUs.