Anti-state remarks case: PML-N protest non-production of Javed Latif in court

(Karachi) The workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest outside Lahore's Model Town Court Complex after jail authorities failed to produce party leader Javed Latif in the court, local media reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N MNA was due in court today in a case pertaining to allegedly issuing remarks against the state institutions.

The PML-N workers gathered outside the court complex, shouting slogans against the government and burning tires. The protesters demanded of the authorities concerned to release Javed Latif.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of the PML-N leader for seven days and ordered the jail officials to produce him on June 2.

During the hearing of the case, the prosecutor told the court that the jail authorities did not produce Javed Latif in court over fear of violation of coronavirus SOPs.

On May 10, a Lahore court sent Javed Latif to 14-day judicial remand in a case related to allegedly delivering anti-state remarks. Later, the court extended the physical remand of the PML-N MNA for two days.

Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions. The PML-N leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul.