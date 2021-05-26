Teachers, staff at Sindh’s educational institutes directed to get vaccinated

Sindh has directed all teaching and non-teaching staff at educational institutions across the province to get vaccinated for Covid-19 within a week.

Any employee who fails to get vaccinated before the reopening of schools will have to face consequences, a notification by the Sindh School Education Department said. Teachers can register themselves by sending their CNIC numbers at 1166 and upon being inoculated they will have to submit their vaccination cards to the head of their institution.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced to establish over 180 coronavirus vaccination centres in schools and colleges in each district of Sindh. The Sindh government intends to vaccinate 100,000 teachers, Samaa reported.

The province has also decided to vaccinate its police officials on priority. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that police officials, like doctors and other paramedical staff will be administered the coronavirus vaccination on priority.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to start the registration process for Covid-19 vaccination for ages 19 and above from tomorrow. Pakistan will now be able to vaccinate its entire population that is approved for vaccination.