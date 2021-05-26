ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.91%)
JSCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.3%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.01%)
UNITY 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.29%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,065 Increased By ▲ 51.07 (1.02%)
BR30 26,341 Increased By ▲ 332.34 (1.28%)
KSE100 46,657 Increased By ▲ 356.1 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,060 Increased By ▲ 161.35 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Teachers, staff at Sindh’s educational institutes directed to get vaccinated

  • Sindh government intends to vaccinate 100,000 teachers within a week
  • Any employee who fails to get vaccinated before the reopening of schools will have to face consequences, says notification
Aisha Mahmood 26 May 2021

Sindh has directed all teaching and non-teaching staff at educational institutions across the province to get vaccinated for Covid-19 within a week.

Any employee who fails to get vaccinated before the reopening of schools will have to face consequences, a notification by the Sindh School Education Department said. Teachers can register themselves by sending their CNIC numbers at 1166 and upon being inoculated they will have to submit their vaccination cards to the head of their institution.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced to establish over 180 coronavirus vaccination centres in schools and colleges in each district of Sindh. The Sindh government intends to vaccinate 100,000 teachers, Samaa reported.

The province has also decided to vaccinate its police officials on priority. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that police officials, like doctors and other paramedical staff will be administered the coronavirus vaccination on priority.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to start the registration process for Covid-19 vaccination for ages 19 and above from tomorrow. Pakistan will now be able to vaccinate its entire population that is approved for vaccination.

Coronavirus Sindh schools teachers Coronavirus Vaccine educational institutes third wave Vaccination Centres

Teachers, staff at Sindh’s educational institutes directed to get vaccinated

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters