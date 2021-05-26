ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
Pakistan

PM to launch health insurance scheme for seven Punjab districts in Layyah visit today

  • Usman Buzdar says the health card scheme would be available for seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division
  • Under the scheme, 100 percent of families in DG Khan and Sahiwal would be provided Health Cards worth Rs720,000 per family
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 26 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Layyah today where he will launch a health insurance scheme for residents of seven Punjab districts.

Taking to Twitter handle, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the health card scheme would be available for seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division as the prime minister will launch the initiative in Layyah.

Buzdar stated that under the scheme, 100 percent of families in DG Khan and Sahiwal would be provided health cards worth Rs720,000 per family.

Last month, while addressing an event, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government's health card will pave the way for a major revolution in Pakistan.

He stated that the country is moving towards universal health coverage. The premier said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already provided health coverage to all its citizens while the facility is being expanded to far-flung areas of Punjab.

He said that with the introduction of the health card, private hospitals will be encouraged to go to far-flung areas and open hospitals there.

PM to launch health insurance scheme for seven Punjab districts in Layyah visit today

