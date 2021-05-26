ANL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 93.27 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.27%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.51%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.5%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.05%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.35%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 173.79 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.59%)
UNITY 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.15%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,081 Increased By ▲ 66.81 (1.33%)
BR30 26,428 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.61%)
KSE100 46,764 Increased By ▲ 463.65 (1%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 211.8 (1.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Swiatek serene as questions linger over French Open rivals

  • Ashleigh Barty vacated her Roland Garros title after skipping much of the 2020 season citing health and travel risks.
AFP 26 May 2021

PARIS: Iga Swiatek heads into the French Open trying to become the first player since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016 to successfully defend a women's Grand Slam singles title, with injuries and poor clay form clouding the hopes of several of her chief rivals.

Following her victory in Rome, culminating in a ruthless 46-minute takedown of Karolina Pliskova, Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion returns to Roland Garros just seven months on with a far greater weight of expectation.

Swiatek, who turns 20 next week, was the lowest-ranked woman, then 54th in the world, to win the French Open, shifted from its traditional May-June slot last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like Jelena Ostapenko in 2017, it was her first title at tour level. Unlike the Latvian, who has struggled to reproduce her best tennis regularly, Swiatek appears better equipped to stay at the top.

She entered the top 10 for the first time last week, and has cited the consistency of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as a goal for which she can strive.

"I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," said Swiatek.

"I feel right now that I am doing huge progress in that matter. But it was actually a bit frustrating after the French Open, because sometimes you can't see the result of your work.

"Obviously winning a Grand Slam is great, but after that comes rankings, and this year it was different.

"I'm really proud that I'm gonna have in my resume that I'm top 10, because I always wanted that. I also want to be consistent. So right now our goal is to keep me in that place and go further."

Ashleigh Barty vacated her Roland Garros title after skipping much of the 2020 season citing health and travel risks.

The world number one has won three titles this year and reached the Madrid final, but an arm injury at the Italian Open forced her out of the quarter-finals and cast doubt over her fitness in Paris.

"The pain was becoming too severe, so it was important that I listen to my body and of course try and do the right thing," Barty said after retiring against 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

"It just pops up every now and again," she added, "but we're confident we know how to manage it."

