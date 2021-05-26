ANL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 124.98 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.3%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.29%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (9.93%)
JSCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.82%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.5%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.3%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 173.56 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.46%)
UNITY 44.98 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.64%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 66.4 (1.32%)
BR30 26,405 Increased By ▲ 397.1 (1.53%)
KSE100 46,768 Increased By ▲ 467.38 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 215.34 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Lula seeks latest upset: win back the center

  • In a deeply polarized Brazil, Lula is striving to sell himself as a moderate to the alienated middle.
AFP 26 May 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who started out a shoeshine boy and became the most popular president in Brazilian history, has racked up a lifetime of improbable victories.

Now, as he eyes a run against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro next year, the 75-year-old leftist leader is seeking another: win back the political center that abandoned him in disgust when he was jailed for corruption in 2018.

It is still early to predict the October 2022 election, but polls show it shaping up as a Bolsonaro-Lula showdown, likely headed for a runoff.

That means the next leader of Latin America's largest economy may well be decided by a battle for the grudging votes of the more than one-third of Brazilians who intensely dislike both.

Pulling off a presidential comeback would be nothing short of astounding for Lula, whose towering legacy collapsed when he was convicted of taking bribes -- part of a massive investigation into a multi-billion-dollar corruption scheme involving state-run oil company Petrobras.

But it would not be the first surprise from the former steelworker and union leader, who rose from poverty to become a two-term president from 2003 to 2010, leading Brazil through a transformative boom.

To pull it off, the charismatic but tarnished veteran would have to win back at least some of the middle-class voters and business elites who punished his Workers' Party (PT) at the polls in 2018.

In a deeply polarized Brazil, Lula is striving to sell himself as a moderate to the alienated middle.

"Lula is a versatile animal who has gone back and forth over the past four decades, from far-left in the 1980s to a centrist partnering up with conservatives" in the 2000s, said political scientist Oliver Stuenkel of the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

"Now he's back in governing mode," he told AFP.

"He's clearly positioning himself more as a centrist."

Latin America Jair Bolsonaro Petrobras Latin America' Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Workers' Party

Brazil's Lula seeks latest upset: win back the center

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters