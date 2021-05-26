ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
Pakistan

No new taxes imposed since corona hit country: minister

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that no new tax has been imposed since the Covid-19 has hit the country.

The Minister was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He said that the facility of five percent relaxation on online payments, that was introduced last year, would continue. He said all relief packages would continue in the larger interest of trade and industry.

He said that automation in the services and a proper mechanism has been devised for the online payment of relevant taxes. The government is doing well in the difficult circumstances to facilitate the taxpayers.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that many members of the business community have reported that sometimes tax notices are served for recovery of taxes which got due many years ago. This practice is against the spirit of a conducive business environment and should be stopped. He said there should be immediate intimation to the taxpayers in case any tax liability is due rather than keeping the case pending for years.

He said that motor vehicle taxes are considerably higher in Punjab as compared to other provinces. As a result, many residents of Punjab are getting their vehicles registered from Islamabad, resulting in a sizable loss of revenue for the provincial government. This matter needs attention and should be resolved, he said.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan complained that people are not getting number plates despite making payments. The issue of late issuance of smart cards for vehicle registrations should also be resolved. No surcharge should be imposed on late payments of property tax, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

