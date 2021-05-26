PBIT, Chinese consulate observed 70th anniversary

LAHORE: Rejoicing the enduring bond of all-weather friendship, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) and Chinese Consulate in Lahore came together to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

PBIT and Chinese Consulate in Lahore held virtual ceremony where both sides cut the cake and reiterate to further enhance the bilateral ties. Acting Chinese Consul General to Lahore Peng Zhengwu was the guest of honour while the PBIT Chief Executive Officer hosted the ceremony. The event was attended by the officials from both sides.

Acting Chinese CG Peng Zhengwu said that hosting the Pakistan-China friendship anniversary reflected the priority attached by the Pakistan government to the relations between the “iron brothers”.

The Chinese side also attaches great importance to Pakistan-China Relations and is willing to work on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit so as to make the Pakistan-China friendship stronger and more enduring.

PBIT CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal said Pakistan-China friendship was very valuable and Pakistan highly regarded its relationship with China. Pakistan looked forward to working with China to achieve more concrete results through the bilateral cooperation in various fields, she added.

