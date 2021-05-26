Industrial units: Vaccination centres to be set up: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that success against corona virus is a national goal. Sindh Government in collaboration with industrialists will expedite the vaccination of factory workers.

This was stated by the Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in a meeting with industrialists here today.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Riaz-ud-Din, representatives of industrial organizations Siraj Manoo, Raja Hussain, Pervez Fahim Noorwala and others.

The meeting also considered vaccination measures against corona virus of factory workers. The meeting also decided to increase the working hours of vaccination in industrial zones and also increase the number of health staff.

Provincial minister Jam Ikramullah asked the representatives of the industrialists to get as many factory workers vaccinated as possible at earliest and also set up a vaccination center for the factory workers at the Social Security Hospital, Hyderabad. He further said that vaccination centers would be set up in the factories where there are thousands of workers while a joint meeting of the Labor Department and Industries Department would be held to resolve the problems of the factory owners.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharijo said it was a national cause to get success against corona virus and to save people from it. Everyone has to work together. He said that the request of industrialists for setting up of new industrial zones in Hyderabad would be considered. Meetings with the industrialists on corona virus vaccination would be held every fortnight.

