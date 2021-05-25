ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Pakistan

Govt taking solid actions against mafias: Dar

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics based on principles and would never compromise on accountability process against looters, he said talking to a private news channel.
APP 25 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking solid actions against mafias with an aim to wipe out laundering from the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics based on principles and would never compromise on accountability process against looters, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution had massively recovered the looted exchequer from the corrupts that would be utilized for the development and welfare of the country and masses.

The SAPM said nobody could pressurize and blackmail the incumbent government for political gains and mileage as it was committed to cleanse the menace of corruption.

He said the government was ensuring rule of law and good governance to provide relief to the deprived segments of the society and was pursuing merit policy in all departments besides showing commitment to revamp and introduce institutional reforms.

He urged the opposition parties to do constructive politics in the Parliament instead of attacking and criticizing the national institutions.

He asked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being a fugitive and absconder to comeback the country to face corruption cases.

NAB Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Usman Dar SAPM opposition parties Imran Khan corruption PTI Government

