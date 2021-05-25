Opposition afraid of govt’s economic policies: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator, Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the opposition parties were scared from the government’s prudent economic policies.

The country, despite of COVID-19 challenges, was achieving economic milestone under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was providing relief to the common man through welfare and uplift programmes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said several world countries had appreciated and lauded the economic policies of Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faisal Vawda urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders should answer about their corruption instead of doing politics on the economic stability.

No group could pressurize or blackmail the government for political point scoring and gains, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had always respected the court and its decisions in larger national interest.