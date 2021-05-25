ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall to 13-day low after ECB reassurance

  • But yields started falling on Friday when ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was still too early for the ECB to discuss tapering the stimulus.
  • Italy's 10-year yield dropped below 1% for the first time since May 13, and was down 4 bps at 0.9738%.
Reuters 25 May 2021

LONDON: A lessening of inflation fears saw euro zone government bond yields edge down for the third day in a row on Tuesday, with Italy's 10-year yield down 5 basis points, as the market continued to calm down from last week's sell-off.

Last week, Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose to two-year highs, while Italian yields rose to their highest since September, as investors bet stronger economic growth could prompt the European Central Bank to slow the pace of its emergency bond purchases soon.

But yields started falling on Friday when ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was still too early for the ECB to discuss tapering the stimulus.

ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday that he did not see any reason to change the bank's bond-buying programme.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 2 bps at -0.158% at 1130 GMT, its lowest in 13 days.

Italy's 10-year yield dropped below 1% for the first time since May 13, and was down 4 bps at 0.9738%.

The 10-year Dutch bond edged into negative territory for the first time since May 12.

US Treasury yields likewise were a touch lower after Federal Reserve officials made dovish comments, affirming support for keeping monetary policy unchanged.

Investors are now waiting for any policy hints from ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who is due to speak at 1400 GMT.

"The ECB tapering expectations eased off and in turn that should see spreads tighten. We think euro zone bonds will outperform those in the US and UK based on a more dovish ECB," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"We generally think yields are going to go higher as the Summer data shows positivity in Europe, but with the ECB support in the near-term we'd probably be long for this week," he added.

ECB rate-setters will review the pace of emergency bond purchases at their June 10 meeting against an improved economic backdrop. Growth and inoculation rates are rising in the bloc as COVID-19 cases fall.

The German economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions spurred householders to put more money than ever into savings, data showed on Tuesday.

Germany's Ifo survey showed that German business morale improved more than expected in May - but the data did not affect bonds.

ING strategists wrote in a note to clients that euro zone bond markets are more able to withstand good economic news because of technical factors such as light supply and it being near the end of the month.

ECB Christine Lagarde Euro zone government bond yields ECB policymaker Germany's 10 year bond yields

Euro zone bond yields fall to 13-day low after ECB reassurance

Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan’s boxers miss out, but Indians find their way to the Asian championship

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14

Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters