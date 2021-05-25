COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,253 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 62,295 with 2,253 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,783 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ninety-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 80 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 92 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 45 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 4,723 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.82 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 45 percent, Multan 72 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent and Peshawar 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Bahawalpur 38 percent, Swabi 45 percent, Peshawar 39 percent and Multan 54 percent.

Around 522 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 46,726 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,388 in Sindh, 22,389 in Punjab, 6,250 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,114 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,498 in Balochistan, 400 in GB, and 687 in AJK.

Around 823,157 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 905,852 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,852, Balochistan 24,638, GB 5,512, ICT 80,529, KP 130,187, Punjab 335,577 and Sindh 310,557.

About 20,400 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,936 have perished in Sindh among 16 of them died in hospital on Monday.

9,839 in Punjab had died with 55 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 44 of them in the hospital and 11 out of hospital.

3,970 in KP where 19 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 746 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 532 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 12,884,544 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,723 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.