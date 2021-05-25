Business & Finance
Coronavirus hit on German economy bigger than expected in first quarter
- On the year, gross domestic product contracted by 3.1%, the Federal Statistics Office said.
25 May 2021
BERLIN: The German economy shrank by a bigger than expected 1.8% on the quarter in the first three months of the year as coronavirus curbs crushed private consumption in Europe's largest economy, data showed on Tuesday.
On the year, gross domestic product contracted by 3.1%, the Federal Statistics Office said.
A Reuters poll had pointed to a first-quarter contraction of 1.7% on the quarter and 3.0% on the year in seasonally adjusted terms.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Coronavirus hit on German economy bigger than expected in first quarter
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Read more stories
Comments